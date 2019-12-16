|
|
Sheldon Songstad
Sioux Falls - Sheldon R. Songstad, age 81 passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in his home at Buffalo Ridge after a long battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00-6:00 PM.
Sheldon Richard Songstad was born June 19, 1938 and grew up in the Riverside area of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at Eastside Lutheran Church. Sheldon attended Riverside Grade School, Franklin Elementary and Whitter Middle School. He graduated from Washington High School in 1956 and Augustana College in 1967.
On September 26th, 1958 he was united in marriage with Barbara Lee Fitzgerald. They made their home in the Sioux Falls area. Together they had 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
At age 17 he bought his first restaurant which started his passion for cooking and having him enlist as a cook in the Air National Guard and the Reserve of the US Air Force. In the following years he started South Dakota Firework's Inc. and Buffalo Ridge tourist attraction. He then started the Traveler Magazine, World Famous Black Hills Gold and other retail stores. At age 29 he ran for office and was one of the youngest politicians in SD. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1971 to 1974 and in the South Dakota State Senate from 1975 to 1978 and the Senate 1985 to 1988. His political background had him working with The Ronald Regan Administration for over 20 years. Sheldon served as President of the Sioux Empire Fair and the South Dakota State Fair. Over the years, he produced hundreds of concerts with the biggest stars in show business. He became a voting member of the Academy of Country Music and attended the award show every year hosting numerous guests. He was National Vice President of the MDA with Jerry Lewis.
Sheldon enjoyed traveling the world and often brought his grandkids with him to spend more time with his family. In recent years, he spent most of his free time in relaxing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons, Richard (Patty) of Rapid City, SD, Bret (Janelle) Songstad of Sioux Falls, SD and Robert Songstad of Lyons, SD; daughter, Zoey (Doug) North of San Jose, CA; grandchildren, Lucas, Jacob and Sydney Songstad, Lindsay (William) Selde, Mackenzie and Kiley Songstad, Jenna (Travis) Winter, Jaclyn, and Jillian Songstad, Greyson and Cross North; great-grandchildren, Brody, Breckin and Aspen Songstad, Isaac and Jayda Harris, and Cecilia Selde; one sister, Dory Ruben of Brandon, SD; longtime companion, Diane Malavolti; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hazel Songstad; 2 grandchildren, Sommer and Jonathan Songstad; and siblings, Anita Vosburg, Leonard Songstad, Mary Bjerke, David Songstad and Dean Songstad.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019