George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Shelley A. Graham Obituary
Sioux Falls - Shelley A. Graham, age 61, of Sioux Falls passed away from complications from surgery on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unmasked, a charity honoring the superheroes behind the NICU/PICU patients, www.unmaskedsuperhero.com.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Charles Graham of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Aubrey Byrnes and her husband, Rick of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons, Wyatt and Colton Byrnes, both of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Michael Spriggs of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Paula (Michael) Wagner of Brant Lake, SD; brother, Matthew (Julie) Spriggs of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Duane Spriggs and Jean Spriggs.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
