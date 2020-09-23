Shelley Rose Buechler
Sioux Falls - The memorial service for Shelley Rose (Johnson) Buechler, 60, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Aberdeen, will be 2:00pm, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Sue Grewe officiating. You can watch the livestream of the service by following the link under her picture on her online obituary. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery. Shelley passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 26, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to First United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com