Shelly Ann Hammer
Sioux Falls - Shelly Ann Hammer, age 55, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with a liturgical wake service and Holy Rosary to follow the visitation at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to the Perpetual Adoration Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (www.perpetualadorationsisters.org), Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Teacher Endowment Fund (www.ogknights.org) or the Avera McKennan Foundation: Precision Oncology.
Shelly Ann Flanagan was born on December 6, 1963 in Vermillion, SD to Ralph and Donna (Kuhle) Flanagan. She was raised and received her education in Sioux Falls, graduating from O'Gorman High School in 1982. Following high school, Shelly continued her education at the University of South Dakota where she was a proud member of the Alpha Rho Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary and Special Education.
Shelly was united in marriage with Bryan John Hammer on June 14, 1985 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. They made their home in Sioux Falls following Bryan's medical training and were blessed with five children. She was an active parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for over 25-years.
If there was ever a person with a loving spirit it was Shelly. She was completely selfless and put the needs of her family and friends first. Shelly was quiet, reserved, kind, and always positive with others, but she also was a woman with an iron will - in a quiet way. She was totally dedicated to the success and happiness of her husband and children.
Shelly leaves us with a legacy of reserved peace, quiet love, and acceptance of everyone she met. Yes, she had her standards, but she had a passionate heart of Christian love and often overlooked temporary shortcomings. Shelly was highly intelligent, an elegant woman, a great beauty, yet humble, and absolutely adored by her husband, her children, and extended family and friends. We will truly miss her sweet soft voice and loving acceptance.
Shelly is with our Lord now, looking down on us and praying that all of us will have a long and happy life. She will want us to be sturdy in our time of grief as she touches each of us with her love.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Bryan J. Hammer, MD of Sioux Falls, SD; five children: Reagan (Heide) Hammer, Lauren Hammer, Collin Hammer, Kathryn Hammer and Bryce Hammer all of Sioux Falls, SD; parents, Ralph and Donna Flanagan of Sioux Falls, SD; twin sister, Kelly Woldt of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Jennifer (Clay Rogers) Flanagan of Omaha, NE; mother-in-law, Delores Hammer of Flandreau, SD; brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Shelly was preceded in death by her grandparents: Frank and Kathryn Flanagan, Anton and Dorothy Kuhle; father-in-law, Stanley Hammer; and special cousin, Anita Ackerman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019