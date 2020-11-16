1/1
Sheree Fodness
Sheree Fodness

Lennox - Sheree Fodness, 62, of Lennox, SD, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Darwin, Lennox, SD; daughters Desiree Schock and her husband Brad, Spencer, SD, Danielle DeBerg, Worthing, SD; son Mackenzie Fodness and his wife Samantha, Lennox, SD; brothers Jeff Foss and his wife Danita, Tea, SD, Rob Foss and his wife Tana, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Pam Covrig and her husband Chad; 9 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Open visitation with the family not present will be from 12 to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, masks required. A private graveside service will be held at the West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
