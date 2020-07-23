Sherry G. Hirmer
Olathe, KS - Sherry G. Hirmer, 69, Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
Sherry was born September 13, 1950 in Dell Rapids, SD, the daughter of Paul and Delores (Fodness) Moe. She graduated from Dell Rapids Public High School in 1968 and from Kettering College with her degree in Respiratory Therapy.
Sherry married Gerald Hirmer on September 13, 1970 in Dell Rapids. Her husband of 49 years survives. Other survivors include daughter, Tara Sage, Topeka; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Sage, Topeka; mother, Delores Moe, Dell Rapids, SD; sisters, Laurel Lamb(Gary), Dell Rapids, SD, Pamela Moe(Robert), Sioux Falls, SD; and brothers, Paul Moe(Cheryl), Sioux Falls, SD and James Moe(Wendy), Scottsdale, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Paul Moe.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.