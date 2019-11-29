|
|
Sherry Raderschadt
Brandon - Sherry L. Raderschadt, age 71 of Brandon passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation with family present will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing her life are her daughters, Kimberly (Randy) Oien of Sioux Falls, Lisa (Rick Vandenhoek) Seewald of Brandon; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Kelly (Diane) Jones of Sioux Falls; sister, Kathy (Brad) Hehn of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019