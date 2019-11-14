|
Sheryl Baete
Sioux Falls - Sheryl JoAnn Baete, age 66, of rural Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Ava's House. Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 pm with a scripture service at 4:00 pm Sunday November 17, 2019 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 pm Monday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
Sheryl JoAnn Albers, daughter of Duane and Margaret (Oppold) Albers was born December 21, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up on a farm south of Sioux Falls and completed K-12th grade in Harrisburg, SD. After high school, she received respiratory therapy training at McKennan Hospital.
On May 19, 1973, she was united in marriage to Greg Baete at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Tea, SD. The couple made their home south of Sioux Falls. In addition to being a loving homemaker, mother, and wife, Sheryl continued her education in vascular ultrasound several and other clinical areas. She worked for over 17 years at McKennan Hospital and most recently as a neurodiagnostic technician at Sanford Medial Center for 20 years.
Sheryl was steadfast in her faith. She was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, singing in the choir, being involved in religious education, and volunteering wherever needed. After retirement, she volunteered at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Union Gospel Mission. Sheryl had a passion for sewing, embroidery, and crafting. She enjoyed sharing her work at craft shows and was active in her monthly craft group. She loved spending time with her beloved family, camping, and fishing.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Greg; her children, DenYelle (Zach) Kenyon, Adam (Amy) Baete; her grandchildren, Chalease, Evan, Maverick, and Mila, all of Sioux Falls; her mother Margaret Albers, Sioux Falls; her siblings, Steve (Patty) Albers, and Darwin (Peggy) Albers, of Harrisburg, Dennis (Renee) and Ronald (Diane) Albers, of Sioux Falls, Nancy (Terry) Jellis, Brandon, SD, Robin (Duane) Dangel, Harrisburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Albers, and her sister, Janet Albers. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019