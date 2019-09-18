|
|
Shiela R. Rodman
Sioux Falls - Shiela Rae Rodman, age 55, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jeff Rodman; son, Joseph (Tina Letsche) Rodman; granddaughter, Ava Rodman; three siblings: Lanae, J.R. and Chuck Tinker; step-brother, Denny Howard; father and mother in law: Don & Joyce Rodman; two brothers-in-laws: Darly (Rhonda) Rodman and Paul Rodman; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal Tinker and Victoria Howard.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019