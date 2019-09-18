Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Shiela R. Rodman

Shiela R. Rodman Obituary
Shiela R. Rodman

Sioux Falls - Shiela Rae Rodman, age 55, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jeff Rodman; son, Joseph (Tina Letsche) Rodman; granddaughter, Ava Rodman; three siblings: Lanae, J.R. and Chuck Tinker; step-brother, Denny Howard; father and mother in law: Don & Joyce Rodman; two brothers-in-laws: Darly (Rhonda) Rodman and Paul Rodman; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal Tinker and Victoria Howard.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
