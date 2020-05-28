Shirlee M. Feay



Shirlee M. Feay passed away peacefully in hospice care on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



She was 97 years old and had lived in the Excelsior Mn area since 1966. She had been a widow since 1977.



She was born in Sioux Falls in 1923 , met and married her husband Henry "Bus" Feay Jr. during the beginning of WW II and they had four children; Kippy Feay (deceased), Colleen (Dan) Puzak, Excelsior Mn, Peggy Benz, Spring Park Mn, Lisa Feay, Donegal, Ireland.



She also leaves 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Kelly and Mark Vandenberg their 2 sons Evan and Seth Atlanta, Ga, Tom and Jenn Puzak their daughter Mila Minnetonka MN, Joe and Danielle Puzak their children Kolter and Makenzie Excelsior Mn.



She has in-laws, nieces and nephews in the Sioux Falls area.



Although her death was not caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, her final days and final arrangements have been impacted by social distancing. We have planned a small family service in Excelsior.









