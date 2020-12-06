Shirley AmundsonColton - Shirley M. A. Amundson, age 86, of Colton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center in Dell Rapids. Private family service will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Colton. The service will be live streamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM Wednesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel Colton. The family will be present from 4-5:00 PM on the funeral chapel lawn to greet friends. Masks are encouraged.Shirley Mary Ann (Salomonson) Amundson was born on April 18, 1934 in Colton, South Dakota to Martin and Myrtle (Vermillion) Salomonson. She attended school in Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1952. She worked at the local café in Colton as a waitress and babysat for families. She had a love for all children even as a young woman. Shirley married Lloyal "Bud" Amundson on March 26, 1955 at First Lutheran Church in Colton.The couple lived in Butterfield, Minnesota. In December 1955 she gave birth to a little girl named Shelly. She lived for three days and the loss left Shirley heartbroken. They went on and lived in Aberdeen, Flandreau, Sioux Falls, and then finally settled on a family farm outside of Colton in 1962. Shirley raised her five children on that farm. She loved being a farm wife and grandma and great grandma. She was always gardening and canning her produce. She loved crocheting and her Pepsi, but most of all she had a great love for her family. No one would ever leave her house hungry. She always loved having people over. Shirley was a member of First Lutheran Church in Colton, and the Colton Legion Auxiliary for over 64 years.Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Alan (Joan) Amundson, Colton, Karla (Mike) Siemonsma, Garretson, JD Amundson, Colton, Paul (LaVoy) Amundson, Dell Rapids, Melissa (Josh) Burggraff, Colton; 25 grandkids; and 29 great grandkids; sisters: Lois Van Heerde and Rosie Burgers; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud on August 5, 2018, infant daughter, Shelly Amundson, and a sister, Sadie Price.