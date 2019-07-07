|
Shirley Anderson
Sioux Falls - Shirley Anderson, of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House. She was 91.
Shirley Jean Barkley was born September 4, 1927 in Sioux Falls to Merrill C. and Hilda E. Barkley. She lived and worked in Sioux Falls all her life. Shirley especially enjoyed the 17 years she worked as the assistant to Dr. Tally, Dean of the South Dakota medical school. She retired in 1997 to care for her husband, Ken Anderson, to whom she was married for 59 years. He preceded her in death. The golf vacations Shirley and Ken spent at Ruttger's Resort in Minnesota were highlights of many summers.
Shirley was grateful for the friendship of her neighbors as well as Mark, a long-time friend and care taker of their home. Shirley is survived by 7 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ava's Hospice House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019