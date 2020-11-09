Shirley Colwell-Stevens-Miles) HeidenSioux Falls - Shirley (Colwell-Stevens-Miles) Heiden, age 98 of Hartford, passed away November 8, 2020 in Sioux Falls. A private graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, West Wall Lake, SD. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.Shirley LaVonne Colwell, daughter of Harlan and Essie Colwell, was born September 22, 1922 in Rapid City, SD. She grew up and graduated from high school in Centerville, SD. She then worked at the Air Base in Sioux Falls, during the war. She later worked at John Morrell's for several years.On November 4, 1959 she was united in marriage to Chester Heiden in Yankton, SD. The couple made their home on Chester's family farm, rural Hartford where they lived until health issues forced them into nursing care.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Tami Heiden, Hartford, Shari (Steve) Heiden, Edgerton, MN; grandson, Caleb Heiden, Hartford; nephews, James (Terri) Colwell, Topeaka. KS, and Gary Colwell, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.Her parents, husband, brother George and grandson Cody Heiden, preceded her in death.