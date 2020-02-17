|
Shirley Egger
Colton - Shirley Egger, 78, of Colton died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Colton Fire Department or Sanford Hospice.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mark (Leslie) Egger, Pipestone, MN; Mistie (Jon) Hachfeld, Shoreview, MN; Wade (Holly) Egger, Colton; Jason Egger, Colton; grandchildren, Alyssa (Brian) Siemonsma, Lane, Kaden, & Gage Egger, Nathan Staab, Brittany (Nick) Triche, Cole (Marquette) Nordmeyer; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Oxley, a brother, Roger (Pat) Mews, sisters in law, Karyl Mews and Mary Bassett.
She was preceded in death by husband, Duane; parents, Fred and Sylvia; and brothers, Robert and Larry Mews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020