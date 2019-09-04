|
|
Shirley Hawks
Sioux Falls - Shirley V. Hawks, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shirleen (Bud) Westendorf of Sioux Falls; grandsons, Wesley (Julie) Westendorf of Sioux Falls, Steven (Cheri) Westendorf of Lennox, and Justin (Tracey) Westendorf of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb, Morgan, Sarah, Hallie, Josh, Brenden, and Kailey; and a sister, Connie Hanson of Wisconsin.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019