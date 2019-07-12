Services
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2870
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD
Shirley Larson


1934 - 2019
Shirley Larson Obituary
Shirley Larson

formerly of Ramona and Madison - Shirley Larson, age 85, formerly of Ramona and Madison, passed away July 9, 2019.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 13th at Weiland Funeral Chapel with Father Bob Vinslauski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online registry is available at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Shirley Alice Garrey was born in De Smet, SD on May 25, 1934 to Thomas & Nadine (Noah) Garrey. She graduated from De Smet High School.

Shirley married Stanley E. Larson on September 28, 1952. They were married for 54 years prior to Stanley's death in 2006. They had 4 children.

Shirley and Stan operated the Ramona Bar for 35 years. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family. Her home was always shared with a family dog.

Survivors include daughters, Debbie (Dave) Mavity, Rhonda (David) Hite; son, Mark (Mary) Larson; daughter-in-law, Shannon George-Larson; 8 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 12, 2019
