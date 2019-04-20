|
Shirley Mae (Osthus) Joffer
Parker - Shirley Mae Joffer, 80, died on April 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Parker, SD. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Sunday at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 7 pm. Arrangements with Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Earl; 4 children, Kevin (Cindy), Elk Point, SD; Mark (Lisa), Parker, SD; Brent, Brookings, SD; Sherry (Doug) DeNeui, Chancellor, SD; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kim DeJong, Tea, SD; and 3 sisters in law, Janice Haas, Sioux Falls, SD; Mary Osthus, Dickson, TN; and Jean Osthus, Harrisburg, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons Jeff and Mike, and 7 brothers and sisters, Orville (Kay), Clifford (Mildred), Milton, Donald, Lloyd, Arlen (Bea), and Eleanor (Darrell) Slack.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019