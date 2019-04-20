Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Joffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Osthus Joffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Mae Osthus Joffer Obituary
Shirley Mae (Osthus) Joffer

Parker - Shirley Mae Joffer, 80, died on April 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Parker, SD. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Sunday at the church with a Prayer Service starting at 7 pm. Arrangements with Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Earl; 4 children, Kevin (Cindy), Elk Point, SD; Mark (Lisa), Parker, SD; Brent, Brookings, SD; Sherry (Doug) DeNeui, Chancellor, SD; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kim DeJong, Tea, SD; and 3 sisters in law, Janice Haas, Sioux Falls, SD; Mary Osthus, Dickson, TN; and Jean Osthus, Harrisburg, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons Jeff and Mike, and 7 brothers and sisters, Orville (Kay), Clifford (Mildred), Milton, Donald, Lloyd, Arlen (Bea), and Eleanor (Darrell) Slack.

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now