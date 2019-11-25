Resources
Sioux Falls - Shirley, 72 of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday at Ava's House. Visitation will begin at 3 pm Wednesday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with the funeral service starting at 4 pm.

Shirley is survived by her husband James Morrison, two sons - Tony Lee Morrison and Robert James Morrison, a sister Louise (John) Keenan, Sioux Falls; three brothers: Glenn Domangue, Sioux Falls; Mark (Jeannie) Domangue, Lincoln, NE; Scott (Jeannie) Domangue, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
