Shirley Quick
Sioux Falls - Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at Chapel Hill. Funeral 1:30 pm Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.
Shirley was a bookkeeper for her husband, Chester Quick, for many years. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Deborah Pahl and her husband, Larry, Kim Kneip-Breen and her husband, Bruce Breen, all of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons; a brother-in-law, Wilbur "Shorty" Quick; 2 sisters, Linda Hoff and Mona Heathcote (Marty), both of Sioux Falls; several nieces and nephews; and 2 half-brothers, Sylvester Walkins (Dianne) and Randy Walkins (Linda). full obituary at www.chapehillfuneralhome.com