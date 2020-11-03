Shirley Salter
Huron - Shirley Marie Salter, age 91, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avantara Huron. Her funeral service will be planned for a later date.
Shirley Marie Biever, the daughter of Louis John and Vina Mae (Rhoten) Biever, was born on November 28, 1928 in Quinn, SD. Shirley was raised on a farm north of Osceola. She attended Meyer Grade School and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1946.
Shirley married Gordon Salter on June 16, 1948 in Cavour, SD. The couple lived in Iroquois, SD and Lake Preston, SD before Shirley moved to Huron in 2013. She worked for the Iroquois Bank from 1946-1949. Shirley worked as a nurse's aide for the Lake Preston Hospital for 35 years.
Shirley was a member of the Legion Auxiliary for 55 years and the Altar Society. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Huron. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and dancing. Shirley also loved spending time with her family and friends.
Grateful for having shared in Shirley's life are her four children: Tonye (Richard) Merkwan of Early, IA, Michael (Carol) Salter of Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Jeany) Salter of Lake Poinsett, SD, and Steven (Ann) Salter of Dyersville, IA; 13 grandchildren: Karie (Jeremiah Squires) Merkwan, Jaci McCoy, Amanda (Scott) Dirkx, Tara Salter LaFave, Eric (Christy Welborn) Salter, Ryan (Sara) Salter, Kacy (Phil) Peterson, Tory (Matt) Johnson, Jay (Molly) Salter, Liz (Steve) Wilson, Nick (Trang) Axtman, Ellyse (Matt) Ungs, Elliot (Olivia) Salter; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings Janice Lentz of Huron, SD, Alice (David) Ellis of Houston TX, Wayne (Darlene) Biever of Pine City, MN, and Larry (Helen) Biever of Fredericksburg, VA, and sister-in-law Kathleen Biever of Iroquois.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gordon "Mike" Salter; brothers Bob (Maxine), Jerry, John, and Bill Biever; brother-in-law Al Lentz; and granddaughter Liz Axtman Wilson.
