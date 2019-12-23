|
Shirley Schroeder
Brandon, SD - Shirley Schroeder, 89, formerly of Brandon, SD passed away on Dec 23rd, 2019 at the Dell Nursing and Rehab Center, Dell Rapids SD
Shirley was born on May 20, 1930 in Wakonda, SD to Soren and Stella Jensen. She attended school in Wakonda and graduated in 1948. Shirley attended college and obtained a teaching degree from Springfield College, Springfield SD. Shirley taught school for several years, sold real estate and also spend many years working for the State of South Dakota in the Social Services department.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, buying and selling antiques and always enjoyed a good cup of coffee. Shirley was very particular about how she looked and enjoyed dressing up, getting her hair done and wearing her special jewelry.
Shirley is survived by her son, David Warren of Charlotte NC and Darline Warren also of Charlotte, NC. A nephew Bruce Christensen (Jana) Bozeman, MT. A niece, Pamela Christensen of Sioux Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents, Soren and Stella Jensen and a sister Priscilla and a brother-in-law, Russell Christensen
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD.
