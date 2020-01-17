Services
Shirley Ullom Obituary
Shirley Ullom

Sioux Falls - Shirley Jean Ullom, died on January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Monday, January 20th at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. Family present visitation will be from 9:00 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan (John Osman) Ullom and Jean Ullom both of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Bonath; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Stacia Kroeger; her husband, Thomas Everett Ullom; son, Thomas Michael Ullom; one granddaughter, Lyndsey; and her sister, Ruth Bonath. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
