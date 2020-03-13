|
|
Shirley Van Raam
Sioux Falls - Shirley Van Raam, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice, Sioux Falls, SD. Shirley Steever was born in 1936 and graduated from Lennox High in 1954. She had been married to Gerritt Van Raam who preceded her in death. She made her home in Sioux Falls and had worked for several employers in housekeeping, most recently Avera McKennan Hospital for 20 years, until retiring. She was also preceded in death by husband, Donald Neuhiesel and 6 siblings. Survivors: son, Christian Van Raam, Northfield, MN, one grandson, Alex (Micole) Van Raam and step-children: Julie Schiever, Kevin Neuhiesel and Jody Neuhiesel all of Sioux Falls; one sister, Delores Deville, TX. Memorial services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Visitation with the family present, will begin one hour prior to the service, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020