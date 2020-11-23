Sichard "Zeke" BittnerSioux Falls - Sichard "Zeke" Bittner died Saturday, November 21, 2020 Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. He was born Sieghard Bittner in Harxbuttel Germany on May 2, 1948.He is survived by wife Judy; daughter Corina Bittner with granddaughter Jordan Bittner; Judy's son Scott Ulmer with grandson Vernon Ulmer and granddaughter Amber Ulmer; Judy's daughter Melissa (Dwayne) Schmitz with sons Stephen (Carissa) Farland and Wade (Amanda) Farland; and great-granddaughter Chloe. Zeke was preceded in death by his parents; brother Willy; and niece Michelle Bittner.Services will be held 3:00 pm (CT) Friday, November 27, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. in Sioux Falls, SD with full military honors presented graveside at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 2:30 pm (MT) on Monday, November 30, 2020.