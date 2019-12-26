Services
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6384
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Peters Obituary
Sidney Peters

Brookings - Sidney Peters, age 94, of Brookings and formerly of White, passed away December 25, 2019, in Sioux Falls under hospice care. Memorial services will be 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 A.M. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Survivors include his children, Lyle (Donna) Peters of Colorado Springs, Brian (MaryLee) Peters of Sioux Falls, and Sandra (Glen) Long of Watertown; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -