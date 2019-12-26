|
|
Sidney Peters
Brookings - Sidney Peters, age 94, of Brookings and formerly of White, passed away December 25, 2019, in Sioux Falls under hospice care. Memorial services will be 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 A.M. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Survivors include his children, Lyle (Donna) Peters of Colorado Springs, Brian (MaryLee) Peters of Sioux Falls, and Sandra (Glen) Long of Watertown; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019