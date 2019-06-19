|
|
Silvina Marie Maurice
Sioux Falls - Silvina Marie (Schmitz) Maurice, 96, passed away June 14, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls. She was born January 8, 1923 in Howard, SD to Theodore & Agnes (Krantz) Schmitz. She was the youngest of three children; sister Matilda Neises & brother Raymond Schmitz.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Joyce Williams (Dennis), Pierre, SD, Roger (Becky) Menomonee Falls, WI, Marlys Sundby, Sioux Falls, Gene (Terrie) Sioux Falls, Robert (deceased); 19 grandchildren and 28 great- grandchildren; with a great granddaughter on the way in July; many nieces and nephews, in laws and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a kind and gentle person. She was preceded in death by her husband Burdette, son Robert, parents Theodore & Agnes Schmitz, Sister Matlilda (Tillie) Neises, and brother Raymond Schmitz and a host of other family members.
Visitation will be Thursday June 20, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday June 21, 10:00 AM at St. Lambert Church with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019