Simon "Si" DeJonge
Sioux Falls, SD - Simon "Si" DeJonge, 97, died Tue., Dec. 10, 2019. His funeral service will be 2 PM Mon., Dec. 16 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Dec. 15 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-3:30 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, 2 children, Michael (Christie) DeJonge, Sioux Falls, Jeanne (Lynn) Kleeb, Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019