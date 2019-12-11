Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Simon "Si" DeJonge

Simon "Si" DeJonge Obituary
Simon "Si" DeJonge

Sioux Falls, SD - Simon "Si" DeJonge, 97, died Tue., Dec. 10, 2019. His funeral service will be 2 PM Mon., Dec. 16 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Dec. 15 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-3:30 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Mary, 2 children, Michael (Christie) DeJonge, Sioux Falls, Jeanne (Lynn) Kleeb, Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
