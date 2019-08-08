|
|
Simon Groeneweg
Rock Valley, Iowa - Simon Groeneweg, 96, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, at 10:00 AM at Netherlands Reformed Church with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Thursday, August 8, from 5:30-7:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Memorials may be given to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School and condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Simon is survived by his wife, Judy; 5 children, Loren (Ruth) Groeneweg of Hudson, South Dakota, Helaine (Jim) Wolfswinkel of Des Moines, Iowa, Darla (Norm) deWit of Garretson, South Dakota, Sandra deWit of Des Moines, Iowa, and William "Bill" (Pam) Groeneweg of Inwood, Iowa; 15 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (John) Bauman of Rock Valley; brother-in-law, Gerrit Vande Hoef of Sioux Center, Iowa; and 2 sisters-in-law, Alta Groeneweg and Gertrude Den Boer, both of Rock Valley.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 8, 2019