George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Simone K. Lembcke

Simone K. Lembcke Obituary
Simone K. Lembcke

Sioux Falls - Simone K. Lembcke, 76, died Wed., May 13, 2020. Private family services will be 2 PM Mon., May 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Her obituary, online guestbook and a live-steam of the service is available at georgeboom.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Simone to St. John American Lutheran Church or the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Terri (Steve) Schildhauer, Toni (Dean Theisen) Lembcke and Traci (Shawn) Swanson, all of Sioux Falls; 3 grandchildren, Jack Lembcke, Kathryn Lembke, Samuel Swanson; 2 sisters, Judy Damaschke and Sonja Peterchak, both of Racine, WI; and 2 half-brothers, Dale (Karen) Weber, Racine, WI and Jim Weber, Madison, WI.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 14 to May 17, 2020
