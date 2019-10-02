Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
1923 - 2019
Sophie Miller Obituary
Sophie Miller, 96, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls.

Sophie Beeners was born in 1923 and grew up in Lennox graduating from Lennox High in 1941. In 1943 she married George Miller, The couple lived in Lennox until moving to Sioux Falls in 1970. She worked as a pharmacy technician for Lewis Drug for over 35 years. She was a active member of Faith Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, church organist and taught Sunday school. George died in 1992.

Survivors: two daughters: Diane (Ken) Headrick, Sioux Falls and Mary (Jim) Hummel, Sioux Falls; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Visitation, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday also at Dindot-Klusmann. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
