Spencer Boehrns Sr.
Irene - Spencer Ray Boehrns Sr., 77, died on Aug. 12, 2020 in Irene, SD. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Crystal (Gary Hippen) Boehrns, Sioux Falls, SD, Spencer (Tessa) Boehrns Jr., Oaks, ND and Kelly (Mikael) Engebretson, Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter, Cindy (Tony) Barker, of Schaller, IA; grandchildren, Christopher, Zachary, Cale, Tensley, Landon, Timothy, Jacob, Jeremy (Michaela) and Kassandra; brothers, Fred Boehrns, Lyle (Annie) Boehrns, Jerry Montgomery; sisters, Lana (Richard) Kirchner, Jill (Mike) Allen and Rebecca Weaver; sister in law, Beverly Boehrns; and a host of other relatives and friends.
