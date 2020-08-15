1/1
Spencer Boehrns Sr.
Spencer Boehrns Sr.

Irene - Spencer Ray Boehrns Sr., 77, died on Aug. 12, 2020 in Irene, SD. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Crystal (Gary Hippen) Boehrns, Sioux Falls, SD, Spencer (Tessa) Boehrns Jr., Oaks, ND and Kelly (Mikael) Engebretson, Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter, Cindy (Tony) Barker, of Schaller, IA; grandchildren, Christopher, Zachary, Cale, Tensley, Landon, Timothy, Jacob, Jeremy (Michaela) and Kassandra; brothers, Fred Boehrns, Lyle (Annie) Boehrns, Jerry Montgomery; sisters, Lana (Richard) Kirchner, Jill (Mike) Allen and Rebecca Weaver; sister in law, Beverly Boehrns; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
