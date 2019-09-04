Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Spencer Dvorak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church
4801 W 41st ST
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church
4801 W 41st ST
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer Dvorak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer Steven Raymond Dvorak


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer Steven Raymond Dvorak Obituary
Spencer Steven Raymond Dvorak

Sioux Falls, SD - Spencer Steven Raymond Dvorak passed away at the age of 22 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD on Aug 31st 2019 from his battle with cancer.

Survivors include his mother Tonja Kinsey (Chris Swier/stepdad), father Brent Dvorak (Molly/stepmom), brothers Christopher Tassler and Kobe Swier, sisters Kaetlin Grovenburg and Madison Davis, grandparents Raymond and Diane Carter of Watertown,SD, Shirley Kinsey of Sioux Falls, SD, Steve and Chris Dvorak of Spearfish, SD,

Howard and Diana Swier of Baltic, SD. Great Grandmother Darleen Dvorak of Rapid City, SD.

There will be a visitation at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, 4801 W 41st ST Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Thursday Sept 5th from 6-8 pm. The funeral services will be on Friday Sept 6th at 11 am at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Sioux Falls Humane Society at 3720 East Benson Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Spencer loved his pets and rescued a couple cats to go along with his two dogs. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now