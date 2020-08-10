Stanley Bunkers
Sioux Falls - Stanley Magnus Bunkers, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020, with family by his side, after battling cancer. A celebration of Stan's life is to be announced once gathering concerns have ceased. In lieu of flowers, please make donations made to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society; 3720 E Benson Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or pay it forward in an act of kindness.
