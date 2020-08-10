1/1
Stanley Bunkers
Stanley Bunkers

Sioux Falls - Stanley Magnus Bunkers, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020, with family by his side, after battling cancer. A celebration of Stan's life is to be announced once gathering concerns have ceased. In lieu of flowers, please make donations made to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society; 3720 E Benson Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or pay it forward in an act of kindness.

Additional obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
