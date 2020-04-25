|
Stanley Drobeck
Sioux Falls - Stan Drobeck, Sioux Falls, 85, died April 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan in Lennox, SD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are limited to immediate family only.
Stan is survived by his wife, Judy Drobeck; children, Josh and his wife Karol Drobeck in San Diego, Amy Stumes, Doris and her husband Corey Hauge and Matt Drobeck in Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Sabrina, Michael, Brendan, Alena and Kayleigh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Remi and Rhianna. Stan is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty, his son, John, and his first wife, Leslie.
In lieu of flowers/cards, please donate to the Adult Daycare at the Center for Active Generations.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020