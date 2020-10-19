1/1
Stanley J. Wolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley J. Wolf

Canton - Stanley J. Wolf, age 81, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.

Stanley was born on September 26, 1939 in Des Moines, IA to Roger and Helen (Booth) Wolf. He grew up in Des Moines, graduating from St. Thomas Catholic High School, Des Moines, IA in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Stanley lived in Des Moines, Anchorage, Minneapolis, Rapid City, Las Vegas, and moved to Canton, SD in 2004. He married Shirley Stordahl on November 2, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. Stanley worked as an Electronics Tech for the FBI until his retirement in 2000. After retirement, he worked at the Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas and at Hilltop Cabinets in Canton.

Stanley was a generous man who loved his family and cherished spending time with them. He enjoyed flying remote control planes, Sudoku, and working with his hands.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Jody (Bob) Krebsbach, Sioux Falls, SD, Matt Wolf, Sioux Falls, SD, and Stephanie (Nate) Rail, Rapid City, SD, step-daughter, Carisa Ricci, St. Paul, MN; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Wolf, OR; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Richard, and brother Roger Wolf.

www.andersonandsonsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved