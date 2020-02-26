Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Shaw Obituary
Stanley Shaw

Hartford - Stanley Shaw, 72, of Hartford, SD, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Hartford, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter Melissa (Gary) Newman, Crooks, SD; sister Sandra (Eugene) Best, Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Austin, Brendan, Zach; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Humane Society or .

Visitation with the family present will be from 9:30 to 10:30 with a memorial service at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 204 S. Jefferson Street, Humboldt, SD, with burial at St. Ann's Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -