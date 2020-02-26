|
|
Stanley Shaw
Hartford - Stanley Shaw, 72, of Hartford, SD, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Hartford, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter Melissa (Gary) Newman, Crooks, SD; sister Sandra (Eugene) Best, Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Austin, Brendan, Zach; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Humane Society or .
Visitation with the family present will be from 9:30 to 10:30 with a memorial service at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 204 S. Jefferson Street, Humboldt, SD, with burial at St. Ann's Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020