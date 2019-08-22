|
Stanton I. Story
Bridgewater - Papa Stan, (Stanton I. Story), 63, of Bridgewater, SD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 21st at Ava's House hospice.
Stan was born February 19, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education.
On October 25, 1980, he was united in marriage with Julie Marsh in Parker, SD. For many years, Stan worked for Lakeside Dairy in Sioux Falls, retiring in 2017.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Julie of Bridgewater, SD; two sons, Seth (Kim) Story and their children, Evalynn, Erindella and William; and Cody (Bridget) Story and their child, Brixel, both of Sioux Falls, SD; his brother-in-law, Jason Marsh; his mother, Millie, and one sister, Dawn (Kurt) Kruger, all of Sioux Falls, SD.
Memorial visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 pm Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 pm Sunday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgewater, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 22, 2019