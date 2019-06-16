Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Stella Ann Norton Obituary
Stella Ann Norton

Sioux Falls - Stella Ann Norton, 98, died on June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 AM on Tuesday, June 18, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with visitation one hour prior to her funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Stella's name.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Vicki and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy in 1983; parents: Joseph & Louise Zabdyr; brother, Joseph Zabdyr; 3 sisters: Ann Zahrenhusen, Mary Devericks and Helen Nelson; 3 nephews and 1 niece. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019
