Stella Cooksley
Sioux Falls - Stella Cooksley, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:30 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to East Side Presbyterian/Little Stone Church in Sioux Falls.
Stella Cooksley, daughter of John and Hazel (Kranz) Reents, was born In Sioux Falls, SD, on July 21, 1929. She graduated from Sioux Falls Washington Senior High School. Stella was united in marriage to Richard Cooksley at East Side Presbyterian Church on February 25, 1948. Following their marriage, they moved to Kansas City, MO, where Richard attended vocational school, returning to Sioux Falls to live and raise their family.
Stella was a member of East Side Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. She worked for many years at Lowell Elementary School as a lunch aide, as well as helping her husband with his business. She was a talented seamstress and loved to bake. Her greatest delights were having coffee with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Craig (Sherry) Cooksley of Sioux Falls; daughters, Carol (Chris Stewart) Cooksley of St. Paul, MN, and Christy (Brian) McDermott of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Andrew Stewart, Matthew (Kati Medler) Stewart, Rebecca (Kyle Franke) Cooksley, Madilyn McDermott, Blake McDermott, and Claire McDermott; one great grandson, Ryder Franke; brother, Dennis (Lucille) Reents of Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard in 2017; infant son, Brian John Cooksley; and brothers Don, Lloyd, Howard and James Reents.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 22, 2019