Stella Curry
Sioux Falls - Stella Curry of Sioux Falls went to live with our Lord on July 16th. Stella was born in Houston, Texas. Her family moved to Dallas where she lived until she married Terry Lambert. They moved to Louisiana and then eventually wound up in McAllen, Texas. There they raised a family of 3 children.
Stella then married Hank Curry and moved to Bismarck, North Dakota. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1994. Stella was the Office Administrator for 24 years at Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was known as the "candy" lady because she considered keeping candy bowls filled for anyone the visited her desk area.
Stella had a tremendous, unwavering love of God and lived her life in faithfulness. She was beloved by everyone that knew her including her neighbors that loved the bright flowers on her patio. She was happy, cheerful and blingy even in her 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. Her church friends remember her as a classy southern lady that made everyone feel at home.
Stella is survived by: her children Janie Davison (Harry) , John Lambert ( Carrie) and Meredith Lambert, all of Dallas. Stepchildren, Cheryl Bullinger (Harlie), Jon Curry (Debi) and her sister Georgia Alexander; numerous nieces, nephews and grandkids and a great granddaughter.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Jeanoula Chotas , brother Chris Chotas and stepdaughter Sandi Christofferson (Lee)
Per Stella's request a memorial service will be held at a later date in Dallas, Texas. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019