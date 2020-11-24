1/1
Stephanie Swier
Stephanie Swier

Sioux Falls - Stephanie Swier, 30, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Stephanie R. Swier was born March 29, 1990 at Carthage, New York to Kyle and Sandra (Koosman) Swier. At seven weeks of age, she moved with her family to Vermillion, SD. The family moved to Sioux Falls where Stephanie received her elementary education. They moved back to Vermillion where she attended middle school and high school, graduating from Vermillion High in 2008. She furthered her education by attending the University of South Dakota in Vermillion from which she earned a Bachelor's Degree. She later earned a second Bachelor's Degree doing online education through Southern New Hampshire State University. She lived in California with her mother for five years, moving back to Sioux Falls two and a half years ago.

Grateful for having shared her life are her mother, Sandra Swier of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandparents, Anne Koosman of Sioux Falls and Gene and Shirley Jones, also of Sioux Falls. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Kyle Swier on October 31, 2001.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 am Saturday at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Tea, SD. Interment will be in the Tea Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7300 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
