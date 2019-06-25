|
Stephen Douglass passed away June 21, 2019, at home with family at his side. He was 64.
Stephen Duane Douglass was born December 11, 1954, in Bloomington, IL, to Robert and Maurita (Garee) Douglass. Stephen attended school in LeRoy, Il. He enlisted in the US Army in 1971, and studied abroad to receive his high school diploma in Nuremberg, Germany. He served with the Army until 1974.
Stephen was a jack-of-all-trades and was most recently part of the maintenance team at Sam's Club.
On March 31, 1999, Stephen was united in marriage with Sandra (Jensen) Hanneman. They resided at their family home in Sioux Falls.
Stephen lived for his grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching (and causing mischief with) the grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time tinkering in his garage and in his garden.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sandra; step-children, Kera Russell-Kenyon (Anthony) of Sioux Falls, SD, Amber Gitchel, Sioux Falls, SD, and Brian Hanneman, Harrisburg, SD; grandchildren, Jayda, Cadyn, Corban, CoCo, and Kasi; daughter, Randi; mother, Maurita Douglass, LeRoy, IL; and siblings, Cheryl Budde (William), Bloomington, IL, Garee Douglass (Wendy) of Cedar Rapids, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglass; sister, Roschelle Douglass; father-in-law, LaRae Jensen; brother-in-law, Roger Jensen.
Memorial Services will be held 1:00pm Friday June 28, 2019, at Harrisburg United Methodist Church, 204 Grand Avenue, Harrisburg, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 25, 2019