Stephen H. Gehring M.D.

Stephen H. Gehring M.D. Obituary
Stephen H. Gehring, MD

Watertown - Stephen H. Gehring, MD, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Watertown with Father Michael Wensing officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10th at the Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.

Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Steve, Susan and son Steve moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1975 where Steve was a partner with Urology Specialists. Their son, James was born that year. The family moved to Watertown in 1984.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; his sons, Stephen W. and his wife, Tomoko of Herndon, VA, James M. of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Kenneth and Rebecca; his sister, Jamie Dance of Naples, FL; a brother, Harry and his wife, Margaret of Memphis, TN; and nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.

Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019
