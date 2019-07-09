|
Stephen H. Gehring, MD
Watertown - Stephen H. Gehring, MD, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Watertown with Father Michael Wensing officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10th at the Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.
Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Steve, Susan and son Steve moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1975 where Steve was a partner with Urology Specialists. Their son, James was born that year. The family moved to Watertown in 1984.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; his sons, Stephen W. and his wife, Tomoko of Herndon, VA, James M. of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Kenneth and Rebecca; his sister, Jamie Dance of Naples, FL; a brother, Harry and his wife, Margaret of Memphis, TN; and nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019