Sioux Falls - Stephen Kruse, 62, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Fri., January 31, 2020, at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the Hill City Cemetery in Hill City, SD.
Stephen A. Kruse was born in Casper, Wyoming on the 15th of October, 1957. He was born Peter and Frances (Brosmire) Kruse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was the eldest of three children. He served his country in the United States Army as a finance clerk. He attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Steve was employed by many major construction contractors with projects across the United States and in many countries including: Philippines, Dominican Republic, Iraq, Kuwait, Canada, and Djibouti. Favorite hobbies of his included, photography and tracing his family genealogy back five generations to Germany, Ireland, and Norway. He was very loved and will fondly be remembered by those he leaves behind.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Jessica Kruse of Sioux Falls, Allison (Hunter) Morris with her son, Henry, and Tiffany (Tanner) Hendricks with her daughter, Esmerlda of Cleveland, Tennessee; parents, Peter and Frances Kruse of Sioux Falls; sisters, Sandra (Richard Lang) Kruse and Mary (Keith) Aust of Sioux Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020