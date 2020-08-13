1/1
Stephen Salmon
Stephen Salmon

Sioux Falls - Stephen Salmon, a precious brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 76.

Stephen sustained brain damage at birth, so his life was full of challenges. Still, he contributed immensely: Sunday School assistant; Boy Scout; avid bowler; willing worker; and friend to all.

Steve's parents were instrumental in founding the Hollister school, which gave way to Sioux Vocational, Achieve, and now Lifescape. Steve participated fully in these programs; often with his special buddy, Freddy Clifton.

Stephen was born December 16, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio. His parents, Charlotte Salmon and Wayne Salmon, preceded him in death. He is survived by siblings: Philip (CP) Salmon of Fairbanks, Alaska; Eugene Salmon of Boise, Idaho; Christine (Mark) Osthus of Duluth, MN; six nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, from 5-7 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. The funeral will be held Wednesday, August 19, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 1912 W 13th St, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104, with Pastor Paul Matcham officiating.

Special thanks to the many extraordinary people of Lifescape, who helped him find a fulfilling life, and to special congregants and Pastor Matcham of Steve's church home at St. John.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
AUG
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
