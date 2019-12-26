Resources
Passed away on December 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine and Patrick. Survived by his wife, Jean; son, Zack; stepsons, Jason and Eric; grandchildren, Hunter, Avila, Amara, Ashlyn; siblings, Ron, Darcy, and Kim. An avid outdoorsman, Steve was known to many as "Big Fish." Loved by so many, he will be missed and always held in their hearts. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (651-702-0301).
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
