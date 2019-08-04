|
|
Steve Harding
Sioux Falls - Steve Harding, 81, died Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Wed., Aug. 7 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Aug. 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a wake service starts at 7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Gerri; two children, Jeff (Joanie) Harding and Shelli (Jon) Peterson, both of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Carly Jo Peterson, Jacob Peterson, Drew Harding, Cole Harding; 3 sisters, Dorothy Harding, Moab, UT, Linda Harding and Elaine Combs, both of Sioux Falls; and a sister-in-law, Melanie Harding, Bethlehem, NH. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019