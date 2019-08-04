Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Harding Obituary
Steve Harding

Sioux Falls - Steve Harding, 81, died Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Wed., Aug. 7 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Aug. 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a wake service starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Gerri; two children, Jeff (Joanie) Harding and Shelli (Jon) Peterson, both of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Carly Jo Peterson, Jacob Peterson, Drew Harding, Cole Harding; 3 sisters, Dorothy Harding, Moab, UT, Linda Harding and Elaine Combs, both of Sioux Falls; and a sister-in-law, Melanie Harding, Bethlehem, NH. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now