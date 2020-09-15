Steve RayburnHurley - Robert Stephan "Steve" Rayburn died peacefully at home on September 14th, 2020 after a five year battle with Parkinson Disease. Memorial services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hurley City Park with burial in the Hurley Cemetery. Public Masonic Services will be held at 7:00pm Friday evening at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Hurley. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Jan, daughter Nicki Rayburn of Sioux Falls, son Adam (Angela) Rayburn of Fairview, and his grandchildren Jenna, Max, Owen and Tara.