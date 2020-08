Or Copy this URL to Share

Mesa, AZ - Steve Stauffacher, 72, passed away April 25th, 2020. A committal service will be held Friday August 14th at 2pm at Woodlawn Cemetery Sioux Falls. The family will be holding a gathering at 3pm at Crooked Pint on Russell Street. Memorials may be directed to McCrossan Boys Ranch."









